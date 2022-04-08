Advertisement

Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory

Tiger Woods makes strong return to Augusta National.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

4/7/2022 8:21:44 PM (GMT -6:00)

