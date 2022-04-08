Advertisement

‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs

Stabbing attack.
Stabbing attack.(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder say a stabbing suspect was arrested in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

“This was a very violent crime and the suspect had the potential to hurt even more people, himself included,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “The good police work done by multiple members of our Department resulted in officers finding and removing this individual from the street before he could hurt anyone else.”

The stabbing happened in Boulder Wednesday morning at about 3. Officers were able to locate the suspect in Colorado Springs and take him into custody after a short standoff at about 4:30 p.m. that day. Details on where the standoff occurred were not immediately released. 11 News has reached out to Boulder Police for additional information.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Kevin Leeper. Leeper is suspected of 2nd-degree assault and was being held on a no-bond warrant Thursday. The victim reportedly knew the suspect and has already been treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with additional information on the crime is asked to call Detective C. Lutz at 303-441-4374.

