Smoke visible south of Colorado Springs on Friday from a controlled burn on Fort Carson

View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain camera of a controlled burn on Fort Carson.
View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain camera of a controlled burn on Fort Carson.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple 11 News viewers reached out on Friday after they noticed smoke south of Colorado Springs.

According to Fort Carson officials and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, a controlled burn started on the Mountain Post at about 10 a.m. Friday. The plan is to burn about 950 acres, so smoke was visible from parts of El Paso County and Fremont County.

On the other side of Colorado Springs Friday, a fire burned about 30 acres in the Falcon area. The fire near Falcon was under control before 4 p.m.

Conducting much needed Rx burns on our eastern boundary.

Posted by Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services on Friday, April 8, 2022

You may see fire and/or smoke in the direction of the Ft. Carson area today. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., Ft. Carson is...

Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Friday, April 8, 2022

