Pueblo County Sheriff needs help identifying man and woman in connection with burglary
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Sheriff’s need your help identifying a man and woman in connection to a burglary. It happened at an apartment in Pueblo West Thursday morning.
Pictures of the two as well as the suspect vehicle can be found at the top of this article and below.
If you know these individuals or anything about this crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).
