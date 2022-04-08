Pueblo County Sheriff needs help identifying man and woman in connection with burglary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Sheriff’s need your help identifying a man and woman in connection to a burglary. It happened at an apartment in Pueblo West Thursday morning.

Pictures of the two as well as the suspect vehicle can be found at the top of this article and below.

If you know who these individuals are or anything about this crime, please contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at https://t.co/Wv4Q1Sg6Yd. pic.twitter.com/WUzmF4mR3X — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 8, 2022

