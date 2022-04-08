PLAY BALL! Colorado Rockies home opening Friday against the Dodgers

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - PLAY BALL! The Colorado Rockies kick of their season against the Dodgers with their home opening on Friday.

Last year’s Rockies home opener looked quite different than this year, with social distancing and capacity limits in place. The Rockies will be playing this year in a full capacity stadium, and masks are not required.

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Wilson was also a former Rockies draft pick.

The Colorado Rockies will celebrate Opening Day at Coors Field on Friday, April 8 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch at 2:10 p.m. preceded by Opening Day celebrations at McGregor Square and pregame on-field ceremonies. The two teams will also face off Saturday, April 9 at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 1:10 p.m. to round out 2022 Opening Weekend in Denver.

The Opening Day schedule for the Rockies:

9 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

11 a.m. - Opening Day festivities begins at McGregor Square presented by Coors Light

Featuring games and activities for all ages

11:15 a.m. - Rockies Batting Practice

12 p.m. - All gates open

12:20 p.m. - Dodgers Batting Practice

1:20 p.m. - Pregame Ceremonies begin

First pitch by 2022 Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Youth of the Year award winner, Angel Armenta

First pitch by Rockies Season Ticket Holder, David Roitman

Girl Scouts of Colorado recognition, presented by Arrow Electronics

First pitch by Girl Scouts of America Gold Award recipient, Genesis Rodriguez

Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies

Moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans.

Honor Guard and presentation of flag with support from U.S. Armed Service Members and local first responders

National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, representing the United States Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs

Planned flyover conducted by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base

First pitch by Denver Broncos quarterback and former Rockies draft pick, Russell Wilson

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. - Play ball!

7th Inning Stretch - Hero of the Game honoree, Technical Sergeant Jania Dudley and “God Bless America” performed by Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson

Mid-8th Break - Flyover pilots and staff recognition

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO :

• For easiest entry on Opening Day, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive at least one hour early and plan to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m. as Opening Day pregame ceremonies begin promptly at 1:30 p.m.

• All Rockies tickets are digital in 2022. Fans are encouraged to access their digital tickets BEFORE they head to the game. Download the MLB Ballpark app on your smartphone for ticket access.

• CLEAR members can enter through a dedicated lane located at Gate C. In addition, fans can enroll for CLEAR stadium access at Gate C free of charge for use of the lane on Opening Day and throughout the season.

• Masks are not required inside Coors Field, though they are encouraged for those who feel more comfortable wearing one.

• Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16″x16″x8″ can be brought into the ballpark. Backpacks and other multi-pocket bags, including multi-pocket purses, are NOT permitted. All permitted bags will be subject to search.

• Coors Field is a cashless facility. New this season, Apple Pay will be accepted in all ballpark retail and concession locations.

