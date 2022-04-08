One person killed in Colorado Springs crash involving motorcyclist Friday
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police has an area of Austin Bluffs Parkway closed from a serious crash Friday afternoon. Officers say they responded to a crash just before noon for a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.
One person was killed in the crash. The identity of that person has not yet been released.
