Advertisement

One person killed in Colorado Springs crash involving motorcyclist Friday

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police has an area of Austin Bluffs Parkway closed from a serious crash Friday afternoon. Officers say they responded to a crash just before noon for a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

One person was killed in the crash. The identity of that person has not yet been released.

11 News has a crew on the way.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Fire in Bent County 4/7/22.
Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze
Stabbing attack.
‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
Gabriel Hart.
The smell of marijuana helped lead Fountain police to a convicted felon suspected of committing new crimes

Latest News

WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 8 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 8 de Abril
WATCH: President Biden, Vice President Harris & Supreme Court Judge Jackson talk historic...
WATCH: President Biden, Vice President Harris & Supreme Court Judge Jackson talk historic appointmen
LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead