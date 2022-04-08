Advertisement

North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Another total solar eclipse will be visible in North America in April 2024, NASA says. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from today on April 8, 2024.

With a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

NASA says 13 U.S. states will be within the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also be within the path of totality.

For exact times on when the eclipse will occur in each area, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Fire in Bent County 4/7/22.
Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze
Stabbing attack.
‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
Gabriel Hart.
The smell of marijuana helped lead Fountain police to a convicted felon suspected of committing new crimes

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
One person killed in Colorado Springs crash involving motorcyclist Friday
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 8 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 8 de Abril
David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed...
S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence