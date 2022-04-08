Judge decides Barry Morphew case will not be dismissed, trial scheduled for this month

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The case for a Colorado man accused of killing his wife will continue.

After several defense requests to dismiss the trial because of prosecution misconduct, a judge decided to move forward with the case for Barry Morphew. Barry’s Wife Suzanne disappeared while reportedly out on a bike ride near their Salida home on Mother’s Day of 2020.

To date, the remains of Suzanne have not been recovered.

The trial for Barry is scheduled to start on April 28.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near hear Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

- May 6, 2021: First court appearance for Barry Morphew

-April 8, 2022: Judge rules the case will not be dismissed.

-April 28, 2022: Trial scheduled to start.

People v. Morphew: Order re: D-17. "The Court concludes additional sanctions are not appropriate at this time. However, this Order will serve as the baseline for future orders related to discovery violations." The case

is set for trial 4/28/22. https://t.co/acFxcN3nLQ — CO Courts (@CoCourts) April 8, 2022

