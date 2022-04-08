‘How many bears do you see in this photo?’ Bear cubs spotted near a Colorado Springs elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) monitored a few bears near a Colorado Springs elementary school on Friday.

The wildlife agency used the sighting as a reminder to brush up on their “Bear Aware” tips. CPW didn’t provide the exact location of the wild animals, but said a sow and two yearlings were hiding in a storm sewer. A wildlife officer kept an eye on them until they moved away from the area. The school also sent its own security to the area to keep everyone from disturbing the animals.

How many bears do you see in this photo?

This yearling was spotted near an elementary school Thursday in #ColoradoSprings. School officials did just the right thing: they called @COParksWildlife and sent their own security out to keep people away until the bears moved on. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yk250t7e9P — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 8, 2022

