Fire destroys 2 small buildings in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs on Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to gain control of a fire that destroyed two small outbuildings in the Falcon area on Friday.

The blaze was reported at about 1:12 p.m. as a small outside fire that quickly turned into a wildfire in an area east of Highway 24 near Falcon Highway. No injuries were reported.

At about 1:15 p.m. smoke was visible from Colorado Springs.

At about 2:15 p.m. a pre-evacuation notice was sent out:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 04-08-2022. A location described as North boundary Falcon Hwy, South Boundary Garrett Rd, East Boundary Meridian Rd and West Boundary E Blaney Rd is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 12000 Block of Falcon Hwy. Prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Road Closures: Falcon Hwy from Chief Rd to Rio Rd, Condor Rd and Blaney Rd closed to Garrett Rd Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates.”

The pre-evacuation notice was lifted at 3:45 p.m.

D-49 released Falcon Elementary early to parents and guardians. As of 2:50 p.m. D-49 was working to provide transportation to students who needed it. Families are invited to pick up their students in person at the elementary school. If there are any changes or additional instructions, D-49 will provide them to families and guardians.

The sheriff’s office believes the fire started near the 12000 block of Falcon Highway and was moving south toward Blaney Road. See the map below for road closures:

Multiple EPSO and Fire Crews in the area of Falcon Highway and Meridian to Falcon Highway and Blaney Road. Current fire in the area of 12000 block Falcon Highway moving south toward Blaney Road.



Road closures in the depicted area on map. Please stay away from area. pic.twitter.com/UsK80YjMdi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 8, 2022

