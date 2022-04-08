Advertisement

3 indicted for alleged human trafficking ring in Colorado

From left to right: Hye Seo, Sang Shim, Seon Wolf.
From left to right: Hye Seo, Sang Shim, Seon Wolf.(CO Attorney General's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Three people have been indicted by a grand jury on 19 counts connected to what authorities describe as a “complex human trafficking, pimping, and money laundering criminal enterprise” involving massage parlors in Colorado.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office shared details on the indictment with the public on Friday. According to the court documents, since at least January of 2021 and until March of this year, Hye Kyeung Seo, Sang Hyon Shim, and Seon Hee Wolf conspired to coerce women into engaging in sexual activity for money with customers at the spas they owned and operated. The crimes allegedly took place at spas in Denver and Jefferson County. A news release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s Office explains each of the spas had a small bedroom where employees appeared to live and sleep.

“Investigators linked the three individuals to the enterprise through a variety of records, including business records, banking records, vehicle registrations, and phone records, among others,” part of the release reads. “Evidence demonstrates that the defendants profited from and lived off the money earned through illegal prostitution and trafficking at the massage parlors. The defendants are also accused of using multiple methods to launder the proceeds from the enterprise, including laundering money through casinos, the use of money orders, making repeated small cash deposits through ATM deposits, and evading federal transaction reporting requirements.”

The defendants are facing a number of felony charges including conspiracy to commit human trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping, money laundering and keeping a place of prostitution. Seo and Shim are accused of human trafficking for sexual servitude.

“Human trafficking is a growing problem throughout Colorado and preventing human trafficking-related offenses from illicit businesses represented as massage parlors is a high priority of the state. Human traffickers commonly use illicit massage businesses to exploit workers. It is critical for law enforcement and community partners to continue to work together to investigate and prosecute those who victimize and traffic people for sexual servitude,” Attorney General Weiser said.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call Colorado’s human trafficking hotline 24/7 at 866-455-5075.

Click here to read the indictment.

