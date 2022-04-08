12 cases of bird flu strain confirmed in Colorado: 5 cases in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Department of Agriculture has recorded 12 cases of the highly contagious H5N1 avian influenza strain in the state, including five cases in El Paso County.

According to the department’s website, all cases in the state are in wild ducks and geese. In El Paso County, all cases have been in ducks. Denver, Morgan, and Sedgwick counties have also confirmed cases. No cases in the state have been confirmed in poultry, but the outbreak sweeping the country is causing chicken prices to rise by about 7% according to CNN.

Colorado’s state veterinarian told 11 News, backyard flock owners should limit their flock’s exposure to wild birds as much as possible.

“Rodent and predator control is always a big thing for any backyard flock, but certainly in this instance. They can also act as kind of a vector that can carry that disease into a flock,” said Dr. Maggie Baldwin, Colorado’s State Veterinarian. She says chicken owners should also make sure wild birds cannot access chickens’ food. “[Wild birds] spread it in their fecal matter, they can spread it in respiratory droplets, they can spread it in their saliva.”

She says, no evidence shows the H5N1 strain can infect other animals or humans. But-- other strains have infected humans in the past, so Baldwin still reminds people who work with birds to be careful.

“The biggest concern to people is if you are in contact with a confirmed H5N1 infected bird.”

Experts suggest people continue with healthy habits, such as not allowing pets to kill or pick up dead animals. Also, Baldwin says people should not interact with wildlife, including seemingly simple interactions like feeding birds at a park.

Eating chicken, and all poultry, is still considered safe by experts.

Baldwin says, “All of the steps are being taken to prevent exposure to the general public. Properly prepared poultry and eggs, as always, are safe to eat right now.”

