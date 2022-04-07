WATCH: Officials talk alarming increase in fentanyl deaths in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies held a presser to address the alarming increase in fentanyl deaths, which has now been labeled a public health and safety crisis.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

Speakers highlighted the steps being taken at the federal and state level to hold accountable anyone caught distributing fentanyl.

Representatives from the following agencies delivered remarks:

United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado

Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Colorado Springs Police Department

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

Drug Enforcement AgencyCopyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.