WATCH: Officials talk alarming increase in fentanyl deaths in Southern Colorado

By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies held a presser to address the alarming increase in fentanyl deaths, which has now been labeled a public health and safety crisis.

Speakers highlighted the steps being taken at the federal and state level to hold accountable anyone caught distributing fentanyl.

Representatives from the following agencies delivered remarks:

  • United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado
  • Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Colorado Springs Police Department
  • El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
  • El Paso County Coroner’s Office

Drug Enforcement AgencyCopyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

