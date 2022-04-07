Advertisement

The smell of marijuana helped lead Fountain police to a convicted felon suspected of committing new crimes

Gabriel Hart.
Gabriel Hart.(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police officers were called to Metcalfe Park on Tuesday after someone noticed “suspicious” people in a green Honda. When officers arrived, they noticed a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle in questions.

“All three occupants were under the age of 21,” part of a news release from the City of Fountain reads. “The driver of the vehicle had Marijuana and a 9mm handgun in his possession. Officers also located an extended, 30 round magazine with the handgun. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Hart.”

Hart, a convicted felon, was on probation for 2nd-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Hart is now facing new charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a large capacity magazine and minor in possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old in the vehicle was served a summons for possession of suspected meth. An 18-year-old woman in the car was released with no charges.

