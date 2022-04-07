Free, anti-abduction training for kids and parents Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As it starts to get warmer, and your child may be outside more, they unfortunately could be targets of dangerous people. That’s why a local martial arts and fitness center gives free training to kids and parents on abduction awareness.

11 News spoke with CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness, who spent this week visiting local elementary schools, teaching kids the signs of luring, with practical ways to stay safe and get help.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times you hear about an abduction after a child is taken. So, what we want to do is be proactive. It’s better to have the information, and never need it, than to need it and never know it,” said Isaac Costley of CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness.

For over a decade, CFMAF Martial Arts have been teaching anti-abduction training to kids and parents locally.

“We are equipping all the kids, and their parents, on safety skills so the kids can enjoy the warm weather, instead of being a potential victim,” said Costley.

Saturday, April 9th from 10 - 11:15 a.m. will be a free, anti-abduction training at CFMAF Martial Arts, 2361 N. Academy. To register, click here.

