Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News uncovered shocking new details about a Colorado Springs police officer accused of child abuse.

Call For Action Reporter Julie Martin learned 31-year-old Kristen Wessel is the girlfriend of Officer Shane Reed. Wessel is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the same teen who Officer Reed is accused of attacking. Wessel is facing charges of sexual assault on a child for reportedly having sex with a teenager.

Court documents obtained by 11 News state Wessel admitted the relationship with the teen, who is younger than 18, started in December of 2021 and that she had sex with him on four different occasions. 11 News is choosing not to share the exact age of the victim to help protect his identity. Wessel was arrested in January.

In February, court documents state the teen was riding his bike when he was approached by Officer Reed, who was off duty at the time. Investigators believe Reed pushed the teen up against the fence and said, “he would kill him and nobody would find his body.” According to arrest papers, this all happened just feet from where Wessel and Reed live together.

Reed was arrested a few weeks ago and charged with kidnapping, harassment, and misdemeanor child abuse. Court documents add that Shane is, “dating Kristen Wessel who has been accused of sexual assault on a child.”

11 News also reached out to Reed’s attorney who said Reed was not involved in the allegations against his girlfriend.

When Wessel was arrested in January, the court ordered her to stay away from the teen. Since that order, police believe Wessel violated the protection order three times. In court documents, the most recent violation officer say they found the teen hidden in a crawlspace in Wessel’s home.

As of Wednesday night, Wessel remains in jail on a $200,000 bond and Reed was still employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A preliminary hearing for Wessel is scheduled for May 2.

