Advertisement

Church not using ‘white music’ in worship services during Lent

An Illinois church said it is “Fasting From Whiteness” for Lent.
An Illinois church said it is “Fasting From Whiteness” for Lent.(doidam10 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:31 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (Gray News) - A church in Illinois is ‘Fasting from Whiteness’ during the season of Lent.

Lead Pastor John Edgerton at the First United Church of Oak Park wrote in a March newsletter that the church’s worship services during Lent would not use any music or liturgy written or composed by white people. And that First United would be doing a mix of giving something up and taking something on.

According to Edgerton, the music during Lent will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, South African freedom songs, Native American traditions and others.

Edgerton also noted that the church would be offering a weekly program entitled “Tell Me the Truth About Racism,” a six-week series with Sunday meetings.

On Wednesday, the church updated its online content, releasing a statement about how some are questioning its message:

“Our Lenten theme has spurred considerable discussion, with some people questioning the message. In practice with the Lenten spiritual discipline of fasting, our intent was to lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color. Our worship services in Lent have been diverse and beautiful. We pray that God oils the hinges of our hearts’ doors that they might swing open gently to receive the good news of Christ’s resurrection, which we all await at the culmination of Lent.”

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Lent is a 40-day Christian season of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Fire in Bent County 4/7/22.
Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze
Stabbing attack.
‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
Gabriel Hart.
The smell of marijuana helped lead Fountain police to a convicted felon suspected of committing new crimes

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
BREAKING: Brush fire in the Falcon area of El Paso County northeast of Colorado Springs
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states