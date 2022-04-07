Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary turned into a chase with police, which ended in a deadly crash.

On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Whitman Road to a report of an attempted burglary. Officers located a possible suspect vehicle, but were unable to develop probable cause for arrest.

A few minutes later after midnight on Thursday, the same suspect returned to the residence, but this time, was reportedly able to smash a window, and entered the occupied residence with a handgun.

Police say the victim fled on foot, and the suspect later left in a vehicle. Officers returned to the area and again found the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle attempted to evade officers, and a pursuit was initiated. Officers later terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, officers say the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1900 block of S. Circle Drive. Officers found the two people in the car were ejected from the vehicle and were in the roadway. The driver sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The passenger was found to be dead on arrival.

The driver identified by police as 34-year-old Kyle Hirschfield, was taken into custody for multiple felony charges, including 1st degree Burglary and Vehicular Homicide. The victim and passenger of the car has not been identified at the time of this writing.

The northeast onramp connecting Hancock Expressway to S. Circle Drive was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.