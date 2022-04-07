Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - About 10 fire departments were helping battle a grass fire north of Las Animas in Colorado on Thursday.

According to Troy Abdulla with Bent County Emergency Management, there were at least three grass fires that sparked Thursday morning in an area off County Road 14 near Blue Lake Reservoir. Two smaller ones in the area near a hog farm were quickly extinguished. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the larger fire off CR 14 at about 10:15 a.m. The largest fire was fully contained by about 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office believes about 1,000 acres burned, but that is an early estimate and could change.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The following agencies assisted with battling the blaze:

Las Animas Fire

La Junta Fire

Hasty Fire

Kit Carson Fire

Kiowa Fire

Cheraw Fire

Prowers Rural Fire

Ordway Fire

Haswell Fire

Eads Fire

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

Anne Boswell with Colorado News Your Way was at the scene and shared video:

Wildfires are burning North of H50 on County road 14 in Bent county. The fires were just Southeast of Blue Lake. Multiple agencies are assisting. Posted by Colorado News YOUR Way on Thursday, April 7, 2022

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.