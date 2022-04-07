Advertisement

5 ducks test positive for bird flu this week in El Paso County, all Colorado poultry events temporarily suspended

Report dead or sick birds in Colorado by calling the State Veterinarian's Office
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office is asking all bird owners to increase their biosecurity practices as at least five wild ducks have tested positive for bird flu this week in El Paso County.

Click here for the latest data and information from the Colorado Department of Agriculture on Avian Influenza, more commonly known as bird flu. According to the department’s data, as of Thursday morning five wild ducks have tested positive in El Paso County alone. The agency adds it is “critical” to report sick birds or “unusual” bird deaths. If you notice a sick bird or birds that have died from unknown causes, you can call (970)297-4008. If you have multiple sick birds or multiple unusual bird deaths, call (303)869-9130 or (303)231-5385. If you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within a two week period, or if you see live birds showing signs of disease, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Flock owners can click here for more on what they can do to take precautionary measures.

As of March 31, the Colorado Department of Agriculture enacted an emergency rule temporarily suspending all Colorado Poultry events.

“Commingling of birds presents a high risk of disease introduction and transmission and the Department of Agriculture is temporarily suspending all poultry events in our state to help minimize the possibility of highly pathogenic avian influenza affecting backyard and commercial poultry,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. “Colorado poultry owners should immediately increase their biosecurity protocols to protect their flocks, including limiting exposure of domestic birds to wild birds and other poultry flocks and limiting introduction of new birds into flocks.”

WHAT IS BIRD FLU FROM THE CDC:

Avian influenza or bird flu refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred.

