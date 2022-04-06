Advertisement

WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge

A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping over the edge. (WPEC, GILLIAN PISCIOTTO, CNN)
By Lexi Nahl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) - It was a close call for this group of boaters last week when a drawbridge in Florida began to move, partially crushing their pontoon and sending some jumping over the edge in fear.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I think they were trying to move the boat, but the bridge ended up folding on them so they couldn’t move,” said Gillian Pisciotto, who witnessed the incident.

Pisciotto captured now-viral footage of the terrifying moment.

She said she is relieved that the group all walked away unharmed.

“Well, I started screaming at them to move,” she said. “I thought everyone was not going to make it.”

It’s still not clear what the boaters were doing under the bridge. Instead of passing under the main channel, it appears as if the group stopped under a portion of the bridge close to the intercoastal waterway.

There are signs there clearly marked “unauthorized personnel prohibited” and “danger moving machinery.”

The bridge is operated by Palm Beach County.

The county’s public works department was asked if there are cameras under the bridge that the tender on duty could have checked before raising the bridge.

A spokesperson said there are some cameras in the vicinity but couldn’t say where they’re positioned.

Pisciotto said she believes there should be more surveillance under those bridges.

“Yeah, I think would be best just to make sure that like cops could come and make sure they know what happened, instead of having like people just guess what happened,” she said.

According to a manual for bridgetenders in the county, operators are supposed to check for boats, but it’s not clear if every bridge has the equipment to do so.

Copyright 2022 WPEC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

