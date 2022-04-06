Advertisement

WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs

By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the nationally accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, Safe Passage, opened its first co-located CAC in Colorado Springs.

Speakers at the event included Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the Board President of Safe Passage Geoff Heim, the Executive Director of Safe Passage Maureen Basenberg, and Doris Donley, who is a childhood survivor of sexual abuse and advocate for other survivors.

The center is located on 2335 Robinson St. Its purpose is to bring agencies together in one location to collectively conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services. The partner agencies that will be using the facility include the Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit, the El Paso County Department of Human Services, UCHealth, The Family Center, and Kidpower Colorado.

Know the numbers:

o Calls increased 8% to 208,949 in 2021 from a low of 193,448 in 2020.

o In 2019, the year prior to the pandemic, the total number of calls to the hotline was 219,478.

o The overall uptick is, in part, due to a 20% increase in calls from education professionals last year.

o Calls from medical professionals decreased by 3%

o Calls from family members and the general public also decreased by 2%

