Third Colorado Springs Starbucks demand union recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A third Colorado Springs Starbucks location is demanding union recognition, joining the wave of cafes seeking to unionize.

The Starbucks store at 4465 Centennial Blvd. (Centennial and Garden of the Gods Road) is the latest to join the union push Wednesday.

According to a press release from CMRJB Workers United, early Wednesday morning, the hourly workers at that location demanded union recognition from CEO Howard Schultz and local management. That press release reported “an overwhelming majority of workers at this store signed union authorization cards.”

This comes after two other Colorado Springs locations in recent weeks announced the same move, the N. Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Dr. location and Brookside St. and S. Nevada location.

According to the press release, as of Wednesday, workers at the Seattle based, international coffee chain have won union recognition and collective bargaining rights in Buffalo NY, Seattle WA, and Mesa AZ and have filed for elections at over 180 other locations throughout the Country, including Cleveland OH, Chicago IL, and the Twin Cities.

In a letter by several of the cafe’s workers and e-mailed Wednesday morning to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the staff at the Garden of the Gods location expressed resolve to organize their workplace:

“There are many of us who have come to love the job and our peers in a way which makes Starbucks feel like a home away from home. It is because of this that we want to enact change within the workplace that we feel has treated us unfairly. A large number of factors have led to partners feeling overworked, underappreciated, and unrewarded for our efforts put into bettering the overall Starbucks experience…We feel that these concerns can best be met by joining a union.”

KKTV plans to reach out to Starbucks for a statement in response to a third location demanding union recognition.

