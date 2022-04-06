Advertisement

Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril

WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril
By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Fire in Bent County 4/7/22.
Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze
Stabbing attack.
‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
Gabriel Hart.
The smell of marijuana helped lead Fountain police to a convicted felon suspected of committing new crimes

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from someone close to Falcon...
BREAKING: Brush fire in the Falcon area of El Paso County northeast of Colorado Springs
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Judge decides Barry Morphew case will not be dismissed, trial scheduled for this month
From left to right: Hye Seo, Sang Shim, Seon Wolf.
3 indicted for alleged human trafficking ring in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police has an area of Austin Bluffs Parkway closed from a serious crash Friday...
Deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Friday under investigation
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 8 de Abril
Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 8 de Abril