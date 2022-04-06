RTD bus in Colorado gets stuck in a growing sinkhole

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - A road in Boulder was closed after a bus got stuck in a growing sinkhole on Wednesday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Boulder Police announced westbound Arapahoe at 55th Street was closed and at that time the RTD bus was “actively sinking.” Boulder Police add all passengers were evacuated without injury.

Police believe a water main break was the cause of the sinkhole. As of 4:45 p.m., the sinkhole was still growing.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the growth of the sinkhole. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a road closure.

Boulder Police have closed westbound Arapahoe at 55th Street due to a bus in a sinkhole at Arapahoe & Commerce Streets. Bus is actively sinking but all passengers have been evacuated without injury. Please avoid the area #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/gWYwseJ3jc — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.