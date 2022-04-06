Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of multiple charges on Tuesday, including 1st-degree murder, years after a 76-year-old man was found dead.

The verdict for Matthew Rodgers was reached on Tuesday by a jury. According to online court records, Rodgers was found guilty of murder, arson, burglary, tampering with a deceased human body and other charges. Rodgers was arrested in September of 2020 after investigators used DNA evidence to connect him to the death of Kenneth Orchard. Orchard’s body was found in a Fremont County home in 2018 after authorities were called to a house fire. Soon after Orchard’s death, the case had gone cold.

The sentence for first-degree murder in Colorado is life in prison. Rodgers is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.

A former Fremont County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years behind bars for stealing from the crime scene in this case. Then-Deputy Christopher Pape found himself on the other side of the law after pocketing nearly $6,000 in coins and other items while investigating the beating death of Orchard in Canon City.

