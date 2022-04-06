Advertisement

Man guilty of murder after DNA connects him to a Colorado cold case

Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.
Matthew Rodgers murder suspect.(FCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of multiple charges on Tuesday, including 1st-degree murder, years after a 76-year-old man was found dead.

The verdict for Matthew Rodgers was reached on Tuesday by a jury. According to online court records, Rodgers was found guilty of murder, arson, burglary, tampering with a deceased human body and other charges. Rodgers was arrested in September of 2020 after investigators used DNA evidence to connect him to the death of Kenneth Orchard. Orchard’s body was found in a Fremont County home in 2018 after authorities were called to a house fire. Soon after Orchard’s death, the case had gone cold.

The sentence for first-degree murder in Colorado is life in prison. Rodgers is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.

A former Fremont County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years behind bars for stealing from the crime scene in this case. Then-Deputy Christopher Pape found himself on the other side of the law after pocketing nearly $6,000 in coins and other items while investigating the beating death of Orchard in Canon City.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of beating teen is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
Rendering of "The Sunset" planned for Colorado Springs.
8,000-seat music amphitheater planned for Colorado Springs near North Gate Boulevard and I-25
Arrest made.
Arrest made after a girl reported missing from Colorado was located
CSFD responded to 2 structures fires along Sunflower Road 4/6/22.
Reports of at least one person injured during a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

Latest News

Fentanyl
WATCH LIVE: Officials talk alarming increase in fentanyl deaths in Southern Colorado with presser at 11 a.m.
Free, anti-abduction training for kids and parents Saturday
Free, anti-abduction training for kids and parents Saturday in Colorado Springs
4.7.22
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Anti-abduction training
Free, anti-abduction training for kids and parents Saturday