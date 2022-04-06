Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple shots at a motel in Fountain

Man suspected of attempted murder.
Man suspected of attempted murder.(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:34 PM MDT
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several serious charges after police say he fired multiple shots at a motel in Fountain.

The incident happened at the Fountain Inn Motel in the 600 block of Champlin Drive on Sunday. Police were called to the area after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived in the area, they located the suspect who was in possession of an “AR-15 style” rifle, according to police.

“Through the course of the investigation, the detained party was identified as, 21 year old Calil Witherspoon,” part of a news release from the City of Fountain reads. “Witherspoon had gone to the motel and confronted other people with the rifle. Witherspoon shot the rifle at a couple people, narrowly missing them. However, the bullet almost struck another person that was inside a different room at the motel.”

Witherspoon was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of menacing, child abuse, reckless endangerment and several other charges. As of Tuesday night, Witherspoon was being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

