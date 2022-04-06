Lockout for 2 D-49 schools in El Paso County ends as police search for evidence in storage unit burglary

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A-shelter-in-place order ended Tuesday afternoon after authorities searched a home in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood east of Colorado Springs.

The order was for homes within a quarter mile of the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle Schools were placed in a lockout until the area was safe. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to help Colorado Springs Police search a home in the neighborhood. Police told 11 News that they were looking for evidence in a storage unit burglary.

The shelter in place and lockout started at about 1:13 p.m. ended about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the activity. The purpose of this article was to provide the public with the latest information on a large law enforcement presence.

