Advertisement

Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
On Wednesday night before midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of...
Burglary turned into chase with police, ended in deadly crash in Colorado Springs
Fire in Bent County 4/7/22.
Fire scorches about 1,000 acres on Thursday in Colorado, 10 agencies help gain control of the blaze
Stabbing attack.
‘This was a very violent crime,’ stabbing suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
Gabriel Hart.
The smell of marijuana helped lead Fountain police to a convicted felon suspected of committing new crimes

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
Bear escapes SUV through windshied.
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
BREAKING: Brush fire in the Falcon area of El Paso County northeast of Colorado Springs
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states