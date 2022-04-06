Frontier Airlines seeks a 14-gate facility at DIA

DENVER (KKTV) - Frontier Airlines is hoping for approval from the Denver City Council for a new facility at DIA.

According to Frontier, the 10-year agreement with DIA covers the build-out of a 120,000-square-foot facility (37,0000 square foot new and 83,000 square foot remodel) on the east end of Concourse A that will include 14 gates, 18,000 square feet of support space and an adjacent 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility.

“This agreement marks a new era for Frontier Airlines and Denver International Airport,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “A dedicated ground boarding facility will benefit customers by cutting in half the time for boarding and deplaning through the use of both the front and rear aircraft doors. That, in turn, will reduce our time on the ground between flights by nearly half and nearly double our number of aircraft operations per gate. We already serve 80 destinations from DEN and this new facility will enable us to bring even more service and more ultra-low fares to more people via Denver International Airport.”

Frontier adds that if Denver City Council gives approval to the project, the targeted completion is fall of 2023 with full completion expected for summer of 2024.

The new facility is expected to include:

Escalators and elevators to transport customers from the existing Concourse A to the new ground-level facility

A variety of customer-centric features, including dedicated charging stations for electronic devices, a lactation room and a pet relief area, as well as food and retail options

Air stairs and switchback ramps for each aircraft to enable dual door boarding and deplaning

Dedicated support space for customer service, expanded team member break rooms, offices and storage

An 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility adjacent to the gates that will allow for centralization of personnel and parts in close proximity to the gates and room for growth to support future operations

