FOUND: Man reported as an endangered runaway was found and is safe

Elijah Young
Elijah Young(EPCSO)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Elijah was found and is safe.

PREVIOUS:

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered runaway.

They say 23-year-old Elijah Young was last seen Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. leaving the 8100 block of Bar X Road in Black Forest.

He was seen wearing a gray ski hat, gray hoodie, blue jeans and black jeans.

Deputies say Elijah has a mental health condition and needs his medication.

If you see him call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

