Crews in Boulder respond to a new fire on Wednesday south of the NCAR burn area

Crews respond to a fire in Boulder 4/6/22.
Crews respond to a fire in Boulder 4/6/22.(Boulder FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire on Wednesday in Boulder just south of where the NCAR fire was.

Boulder Fire and Rescue announced they were responding to the new blaze near the north fork of the Shanahan Trailhead at about 4:15 p.m. The trail is on the south side of the city. Hikers in the area were asked to evacuate as multiple trails were closed. Just before 5 p.m., the department announced the fire was out and crews were working to ensure the perimeter around the fire was safe.

The fire burned about half an acre.

The new fire was close to where the NCAR fire was. The NCAR fire burned about 200 acres last week before it was fully contained.

