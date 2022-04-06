Reports of at least one person injured during a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a 2-alarm fire on Wednesday, the 2nd alarm was eventually cancelled.

At about 5:45 p.m. two structures were involved at 89 Sunflower Road. The neighborhood is east of I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and W. Fillmore Street. At about 5:50 p.m. the fire department was reporting a possible injury. Both structures were described as single-wide trailer homes by CSFD.

“E9 has cancelled the 2nd alarm,” the department Tweeted out. “They have a quick knock down of initial fire.”

Last time this article was updated crews were searching both structures involved.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of a working structure fire at 85 Sunflower Rd. E9 now asking for a 2nd alarm. Two structures now involved. Avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 6, 2022

