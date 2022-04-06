Colorado ranks in top five best states for animal protection laws, according to study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado ranks in the top five best states for animal protection laws.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund 2021 U.S. Animal Protection Laws Rankings Report, Colorado ranks fourth for best animal protection laws. In first place is Maine, and in last place is New Mexico.

“I think that Colorado is actually doing really well in terms of animal welfare and the laws specifically. Not to say that there’s still not lots of work to be done, as we know that this industry is evolving every day,” said Lindsey Vigna of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement.

According to ALDF and HSPPR, Colorado veterinarians must report suspected animal cruelty, and have immunity for doing so. Also, Colorado mandates a mental health evaluation if someone is convicted of an animal cruelty charge.

Veterinary reporting (Animal Legal Defense Fund U.S. Animal Protection Laws Rankings Report)

“We thankfully still have a lot of good, responsible pet owners in our community. For our cruelty cases, we do see a lot of neglect, in regards to maybe an animal left without proper shelter in Colorado’s extreme weather. We do see cases of an animal maybe underweight,” said Vigna.

ALDF and HSPPR agree that Colorado has room for improvement though, as neglect and sexual assault of an animal are both only classified as misdemeanors on the first offense. However, the El Paso County district attorney has implemented an animal cruelty unit, to further prosecute animal abusers.

“We recognize that pets matter and that they are valuable members of our families. But, they are vulnerable. Pets, very similar to young children, they are vulnerable, and that’s why they really need strong voices to protect them,” said Vigna.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.