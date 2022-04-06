Broncos QB Russell Wilson to throw ceremonial 1st pitch for Rockies Opening Day

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies are scheduled to celebrate their 30th Home Opener this Friday, and Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson will be taking part!

The Rockies announced Wilson will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Wilson was also a former Rockies draft pick. Opening Day is expected to be a sellout.

The Opening Day schedule for the Rockies:

9 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

11 a.m. - Opening Day festivities begins at McGregor Square presented by Coors Light

Featuring games and activities for all ages

11:15 a.m. - Rockies Batting Practice

12 p.m. - All gates open

12:20 p.m. - Dodgers Batting Practice

1:20 p.m. - Pregame Ceremonies begin

First pitch by 2022 Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Youth of the Year award winner, Angel Armenta

First pitch by Rockies Season Ticket Holder, David Roitman

Girl Scouts of Colorado recognition, presented by Arrow Electronics

First pitch by Girl Scouts of America Gold Award recipient, Genesis Rodriguez

Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies

Moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans.

Honor Guard and presentation of flag with support from U.S. Armed Service Members and local first responders

National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, representing the United States Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs

Planned flyover conducted by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base

First pitch by Denver Broncos quarterback and former Rockies draft pick, Russell Wilson

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. - Play ball!

7th Inning Stretch - Hero of the Game honoree, Technical Sergeant Jania Dudley and “God Bless America” performed by Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson

Mid-8th Break - Flyover pilots and staff recognition

