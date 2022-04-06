Advertisement

Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By By DAN SCIFO
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:20 PM MDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguin.

The Avalanche became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season. J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 41 shots. Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Jake Guentzel and Mike Matheson all scored for the Penguins.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which has lost five of its last seven games.

