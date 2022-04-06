WATCH: Aurora police chief fired; city manager and mayor talk reasons why

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora police chief, Vanessa Wilson, has been fired, according to our sister station in Denver, KCNC.

According to a press release from the City of Aurora on Wednesday, “after a considerable amount of assessment of the state of the Aurora Police Department and Chief Vanessa Wilson’s work in her two years as chief, and a recognition that areas of the department need refocused attention, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly has made the decision to search for new leadership for APD.”

Effective immediately, Division Chief Chris Juul will temporarily oversee operations at APD. The city management team will work to name an interim chief in the near future.

“It is clear that Chief Wilson has prioritized community involvement. However, the police chief also needs to effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback. To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur,” Twombly said.

Twombly will hold a brief news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to address the community. The news conference will stream at AuroraTV.org and YouTube.com/TheAuroraChannel.

