Advertisement

WATCH: Aurora police chief fired; city manager and mayor talk reasons why

WATCH: Aurora police chief fired; city manager and mayor talk reasons why
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora police chief, Vanessa Wilson, has been fired, according to our sister station in Denver, KCNC.

WATCH full presser with City Manager Jim Twombly and Mayor Mike Coffman at the top of this article.

According to a press release from the City of Aurora on Wednesday, “after a considerable amount of assessment of the state of the Aurora Police Department and Chief Vanessa Wilson’s work in her two years as chief, and a recognition that areas of the department need refocused attention, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly has made the decision to search for new leadership for APD.”

Effective immediately, Division Chief Chris Juul will temporarily oversee operations at APD. The city management team will work to name an interim chief in the near future.

“It is clear that Chief Wilson has prioritized community involvement. However, the police chief also needs to effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback. To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur,” Twombly said.

Twombly will hold a brief news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to address the community. The news conference will stream at AuroraTV.org and YouTube.com/TheAuroraChannel.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Wind reportedly took a modular unit off a trailer and onto the side of the road in Pueblo West....
Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

Latest News

WATCH: Aurora police chief fired; city manager and mayor talk reasons why
WATCH: Aurora police chief fired; city manager and mayor talk reasons why
Colorado ranks in top five best states for animal protection laws, according to study
Colorado ranks in top five best states for animal protection laws, according to study
4.6.22
Strong Wind and High Fire Danger
Third Colorado Springs Starbucks demand union recognition