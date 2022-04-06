Arrest made after a girl reported missing from Colorado was located

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody weeks after a 12-year-old girl was reported missing in El Paso County.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Kayla Reaume was arrested in Michigan on an outstanding warrant in connection to her daughter, 12-year-old Kaydence Reaume. Kaydence was reported missing in March.

“Initial information to deputies was that Kaydence’s father had custody of her and that Kayla was in violation of an active court ordered custody agreement,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The investigation was turned over to EPSO detectives who determined Probable Cause was found to charge Kayla with the felony crime of Violation of a Custody Order and, as such, a warrant was issued for her arrest.”

The sheriff’s office adds Kaydence was located and is safe.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kayla is awaiting extradition from Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.