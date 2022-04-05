Advertisement

Ye no longer performing at Coachella

This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:58 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, will no longer be performing at Coachella this month.

Ye had been set to be one of the headliners at the upcoming music festival, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

A source close to the rapper said Ye did not want to take the stage amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye has also been in a feud with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting a racial slur aimed at Noah, who is South African.

According to multiple sources, Ye’s performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was canceled. He did not attend the event, but he did win two Grammys.

Coachella is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year, it’s set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Wind reportedly took a modular unit off a trailer and onto the side of the road in Pueblo West....
Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

Latest News

The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews in Boulder respond to a new fire on Wednesday south of the NCAR burn area
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
RTD bus in a sinkhole.
RTD bus in Colorado gets stuck in a growing sinkhole