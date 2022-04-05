Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people in Pueblo West may have been a bit confused if they drove down Boyero Avenue on Tuesday.

One 11 News viewer reached out with photos of what appeared to a modular unit or even a mobile home on its roof near Marengo Drive off Boyero Avenue. 11 News reached out the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and learned they received a call just before 10 a.m. from the owners of the unit. According to the sheriff’s office, the unit was in transit on a trailer when it is believed the wind took it off the trailer on onto the side of the road! The sheriff’s office adds the company that owns the modular unit will be coming back to pick it up.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. According to the KKTV Breaking Weather Team, that part of Pueblo West saw gusts up to 60 MPH at that time. Hurricane-force wind gusts also closed some Colorado ski resorts on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest on the forecast or click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather app to stay on top of Colorado’s weather.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.