Advertisement

Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

Wind reportedly took a modular unit off a trailer and onto the side of the road in Pueblo West....
Wind reportedly took a modular unit off a trailer and onto the side of the road in Pueblo West. 4/5/22.(11 News Viewer Irene G.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people in Pueblo West may have been a bit confused if they drove down Boyero Avenue on Tuesday.

One 11 News viewer reached out with photos of what appeared to a modular unit or even a mobile home on its roof near Marengo Drive off Boyero Avenue. 11 News reached out the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and learned they received a call just before 10 a.m. from the owners of the unit. According to the sheriff’s office, the unit was in transit on a trailer when it is believed the wind took it off the trailer on onto the side of the road! The sheriff’s office adds the company that owns the modular unit will be coming back to pick it up.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. According to the KKTV Breaking Weather Team, that part of Pueblo West saw gusts up to 60 MPH at that time. Hurricane-force wind gusts also closed some Colorado ski resorts on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest on the forecast or click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather app to stay on top of Colorado’s weather.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews in Boulder respond to a new fire on Wednesday south of the NCAR burn area
RTD bus in a sinkhole.
RTD bus in Colorado gets stuck in a growing sinkhole
WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs
Child Abuse Help
WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril