WATCH LIVE: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare

By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Washington DC (KKTV) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will be joined by former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on the future of healthcare.

President Biden is expected to talk about the role of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans. The president will also discuss plans to strengthen the ACA.

