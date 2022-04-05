Advertisement

Tickets for Dave Chappelle show in Colorado Springs go on Sale Wednesday morning

Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle.(Mathieu Bitton / Netflix / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Colorado Springs April 17!

According to Live Nation Concerts, tickets go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Click here to visit Ticketmaster to purchase tickets. Chappelle is scheduled to perform at the Pikes Peak Center.

Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle’s Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy specials Sticks & Stones (2020) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2018), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host The Midnight Miracle, a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.

