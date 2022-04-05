Advertisement

Serious crash involving a motorcyclist Monday night in Colorado Springs

Crash involving a motorcyclist 4/4/22.
Crash involving a motorcyclist 4/4/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries Monday night following a crash in Colorado Springs.

11 News arrived at the scene near Hancock Expressway at Jet Wing Drive on the southeast side of the city at about 7:30 p.m. At that time, police had all eastbound lanes of Hancock closed at S. Academy Boulevard along with northbound lanes of Jet Wing Drive. Police on scene said the crash involved one motorcycle and a car and occurred at about 5 p.m.

“Once on scene it was determined that the motorcycle was traveling east on Hancock Expwy. when a vehicle turned left to go south on Jetwing and struck the east bound motorcycle,” part of an online blotter by police reads.

It is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors as the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This crash was one of at least three in Colorado Springs on Monday that involved serious or life-threatening injuries. There was a crash earlier in the day near N. Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue along with another crash close to N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

The roads were back open at about 9:15 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
Orbeez Challenge.
Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible
Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Wind reportedly took a modular unit off a trailer and onto the side of the road in Pueblo West....
Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews in Boulder respond to a new fire on Wednesday south of the NCAR burn area
RTD bus in a sinkhole.
RTD bus in Colorado gets stuck in a growing sinkhole
WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs
Child Abuse Help
WATCH: Grand opening of new Child Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril
WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 6 de Abril