Serious crash involving a motorcyclist Monday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries Monday night following a crash in Colorado Springs.

11 News arrived at the scene near Hancock Expressway at Jet Wing Drive on the southeast side of the city at about 7:30 p.m. At that time, police had all eastbound lanes of Hancock closed at S. Academy Boulevard along with northbound lanes of Jet Wing Drive. Police on scene said the crash involved one motorcycle and a car and occurred at about 5 p.m.

“Once on scene it was determined that the motorcycle was traveling east on Hancock Expwy. when a vehicle turned left to go south on Jetwing and struck the east bound motorcycle,” part of an online blotter by police reads.

It is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors as the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This crash was one of at least three in Colorado Springs on Monday that involved serious or life-threatening injuries. There was a crash earlier in the day near N. Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue along with another crash close to N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

The roads were back open at about 9:15 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.