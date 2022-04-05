New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The pandemic continues to wind down across Colorado and here in El Paso County. Just four months ago, the State was experiencing a shortage of ICU beds as hospitalizations from the virus skyrocketed from the Omicron variant.

On Monday, 11 News received an update from Centura Health on their work to expand healthcare with a new hospital. The hospital is under construction near I-25 and Interquest on the north side of town. Centura tells 11 News this will help fill a healthcare gap in the area.

On Monday, crews held a beam-raising ceremony at the hospital. Once it is finished, it will include a full-service emergency department. It will also have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the hospital will have doctors who specialize in orthopedic and spine care.

CEO Brian Erling tells 11 News the building will utilize new technology in each room to help patients connect with their families if they cannot visit in person.

“We are going to have technology that doesn’t exist anywhere in Colorado,” said Erling. “There will be tablets that can interface a patient with their care providers and their care providers with the patient. It allows them to interface with the room.”

Erling tells 11 News the hospital is expected to open between spring and summer of 2023 with a price tag of about $155 million.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.