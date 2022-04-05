Advertisement

Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Police arrested the suspect, with the first officers on scene saying he appeared to be intoxicated. (KSTU, 3RD DISTRICT COURT-SALT LAKE, CNN)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife by running her over in a vehicle while driving under the influence in an airport parking deck.

Salt Lake City police responded to the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday afternoon after learning a woman was seriously hurt in a collision.

When officers arrived, they found Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, with serious injuries. Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she died.

Salt Lake City police responded to a deadly crash that killed the wife of a man accused of...
Salt Lake City police responded to a deadly crash that killed the wife of a man accused of running her over.(Salt Lake City Police/Twitter)

Investigators believe her husband, Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife while driving the SUV on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage soon after the couple returned from a vacation.

Police said the husband drove to the payment booths to ask for help after the collision, and he never left airport property before his arrest.

Detectives booked Sturgeon and placed him in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he faces a charge of automobile homicide - criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members
LEFT: Kristen Wessel. RIGHT: Shane Reed.
Colorado officer accused of beating teen is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers
Rendering of "The Sunset" planned for Colorado Springs.
8,000-seat music amphitheater planned for Colorado Springs near North Gate Boulevard and I-25
Arrest made.
Arrest made after a girl reported missing from Colorado was located
CSFD responded to 2 structures fires along Sunflower Road 4/6/22.
Reports of at least one person injured during a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

Latest News

Fentanyl
WATCH LIVE: Officials talk alarming increase in fentanyl deaths in Southern Colorado with presser at 11 a.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
Anthony Wilder III was a sixth-grader at Magee Middle School in Mississippi.
Boy, 12, killed when tractor-trailer struck bicycle on Mississippi highway, troopers say
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body