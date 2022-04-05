Advertisement

Hurricane-force wind gusts close some Colorado ski resorts Tuesday

Loveland closure 4/5/2022
Loveland closure 4/5/2022(Loveland Ski Area twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple ski resorts closed Tuesday due to hurricane force wind gusts.

Loveland and Monarch reported on social media that the ski resorts are closed Tuesday. Steamboat has several lifts and the gondola closed at the time of this writing.

Due to high winds, Monarch will not be opening today, 4/5/22. Sustained high winds are creating hazardous conditions...

Posted by Monarch Mountain on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Several lifts are on hold and the gondola is closed to foot passengers this morning due to high winds. Stay tuned to the lifts page on the website and our mobile app for the most up to date info.

Posted by Steamboat Resort on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Berthoud Pass: 91 mph
  • Boulder: 76 mph
  • Buckeye 75 mph
  • Cattle Creek: 49 mph
  • Coal Creek: 60 mph
  • Colorado Springs: 75 mph
  • Craig: 46 mph
  • Frisco: 103 mph
  • Golden: 49 mph
  • Gypsum: 45 mph
  • Loveland Pass: 80 mph
  • Manitou Springs: 76 mph
  • Meeker: 55 mph
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 69 mph
  • Pikes Peak: 60 mph
  • Pinecliffe: 76 mph
  • Poncha Pass: 79 mph
  • Swissvale: 64 mph
  • Woodland Park: 52 mph

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
Crash
Major crash in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday evening at Bijou and Academy
People are being kept out of the neighborhood while El Paso County sheriff's deputies search...
2 brothers shot in El Paso County, suspect in custody
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police issue more than 100 citations for unregistered vehicles in 1 week
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH LIVE: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Boulder County fire 4/5/2022
Firefighters put out small wildfire near Boulder Tuesday morning; no structures lost
4.5.22
Windy day