Hurricane-force wind gusts close some Colorado ski resorts Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple ski resorts closed Tuesday due to hurricane force wind gusts.

Loveland and Monarch reported on social media that the ski resorts are closed Tuesday. Steamboat has several lifts and the gondola closed at the time of this writing.

Due to high winds, Loveland Ski Area will not open today, Tuesday, April 5.



Winds gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts, and they are expected to increase throughout the day. We apologize for any inconvenience and expect to resume operations tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBxbrQdMby — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) April 5, 2022

Due to high winds, Monarch will not be opening today, 4/5/22. Sustained high winds are creating hazardous conditions... Posted by Monarch Mountain on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Several lifts are on hold and the gondola is closed to foot passengers this morning due to high winds. Stay tuned to the lifts page on the website and our mobile app for the most up to date info. Posted by Steamboat Resort on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Berthoud Pass: 91 mph

Boulder: 76 mph

Buckeye 75 mph

Cattle Creek: 49 mph

Coal Creek: 60 mph

Colorado Springs: 75 mph

Craig: 46 mph

Frisco: 103 mph

Golden: 49 mph

Gypsum: 45 mph

Loveland Pass: 80 mph

Manitou Springs: 76 mph

Meeker: 55 mph

Peterson Air Force Base: 69 mph

Pikes Peak: 60 mph

Pinecliffe: 76 mph

Poncha Pass: 79 mph

Swissvale: 64 mph

Woodland Park: 52 mph

