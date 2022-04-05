Hurricane-force wind gusts close some Colorado ski resorts Tuesday
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple ski resorts closed Tuesday due to hurricane force wind gusts.
Loveland and Monarch reported on social media that the ski resorts are closed Tuesday. Steamboat has several lifts and the gondola closed at the time of this writing.
Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
- Berthoud Pass: 91 mph
- Boulder: 76 mph
- Buckeye 75 mph
- Cattle Creek: 49 mph
- Coal Creek: 60 mph
- Colorado Springs: 75 mph
- Craig: 46 mph
- Frisco: 103 mph
- Golden: 49 mph
- Gypsum: 45 mph
- Loveland Pass: 80 mph
- Manitou Springs: 76 mph
- Meeker: 55 mph
- Peterson Air Force Base: 69 mph
- Pikes Peak: 60 mph
- Pinecliffe: 76 mph
- Poncha Pass: 79 mph
- Swissvale: 64 mph
- Woodland Park: 52 mph
