Firefighters put out small wildfire near Boulder Tuesday morning; no structures lost

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters put out a small wildfire near Boulder Tuesday morning.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the Carriage Hills neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. The wildfire is contained, and is estimated to be half an acre.

BCSO said an evacuation warning (be prepared to evacuate) was sent to 176 contacts via Everbridge to residents in the Surrey Ridge and Carriage Hills area. Deputies also conducted door-to-door notifications in the immediate area.

No one was injured, and no structures were lost. The cause of the fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

Early this morning we responded to a small wildfire, estimated at 0.5 acres, in the Carriage Hills neighborhood. Firefighters did great work and have it contained and are mopping up. No injuries. No structure loss. pic.twitter.com/bjcnSd495r — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 5, 2022

