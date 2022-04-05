Advertisement

Firefighters put out small wildfire near Boulder Tuesday morning; no structures lost

Boulder County fire 4/5/2022
Boulder County fire 4/5/2022(Boulder County Sheriff's Office twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters put out a small wildfire near Boulder Tuesday morning.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the Carriage Hills neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. The wildfire is contained, and is estimated to be half an acre.

BCSO said an evacuation warning (be prepared to evacuate) was sent to 176 contacts via Everbridge to residents in the Surrey Ridge and Carriage Hills area. Deputies also conducted door-to-door notifications in the immediate area.

No one was injured, and no structures were lost. The cause of the fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body-worn camera still image.
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Serious crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue
Crash
Major crash in Colorado Springs under investigation Monday evening at Bijou and Academy
People are being kept out of the neighborhood while El Paso County sheriff's deputies search...
2 brothers shot in El Paso County, suspect in custody
This hospital will have 72 beds including 16 in the E.R. Apart from the emergency room, the...
New Centura Hospital opening next year, third in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police issue more than 100 citations for unregistered vehicles in 1 week
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in the election,...
WATCH LIVE: President Biden joins former President Barack Obama to deliver remarks on healthcare
Loveland closure 4/5/2022
Hurricane-force wind gusts close some Colorado ski resorts Tuesday
4.5.22
Windy day