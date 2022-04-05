Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police received a call at about 4:57 p.m. for a crash at Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive. The intersection is just east of I-25.

Multiple lanes of Colorado Avenue were closed for about three hours.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a crash impacting traffic during Rush Hour. Click here for a live traffic map.

