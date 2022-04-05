Advertisement

Beautiful Colorado property donated to Horse Plus Humane Society is on the market

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:07 PM MDT
GUFFEY, Colo. (KKTV) - In a selfless act, a woman in Colorado decided to donate a home to a horse rescue.

Tawnee Preisner, the founder of Horse Plus Humane Society, spoke briefly with 11 News on Monday about the property in Guffey. According to Tawnee, the woman who donated the property has a passion for horses and follows the Horse Plus Humane Society closely. The organization is based out of Tennessee, but helps horses across the country and even around the world. The organization has even helped Colorado Horse Rescue Network in El Paso County. The work Tawnee did with the Colorado Horse Rescue Network was featured on season two of the Amazon series “Horse Rescue Heroes.”

The property up for sale is located at 5212 County Road 59 in Guffey. Guffey is on the south side of Park County, south of Eleven Mile State Park.

“Escape to your own 25-acre equestrian retreat in the trees, just bring your horses and leave your cares behind,” part of the listing by Amie Streater with Engel & Völkers reads. “This property is all about the equestrian life, with a 7,000 square-foot indoor arena with five stalls, 10 loafing sheds, an enclosed barn, an open barn with more loafing sheds and multiple fenced grazing areas you’re horses and other animals will have plenty of room to enjoy.”

Last time 11 News checked with Streater, the property was still on the market Monday night. According to Tawnee, 100% of the money made off the home will help horses, minus some realtor fees. Click here for more on the property.

