Authorities in Colorado warn of ‘Orbeez’ challenge, multiple people injured and felony charges possible

Orbeez Challenge.
Orbeez Challenge.(Volusia Sheriff's Office/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on Tuesday in regards to the “Orbeez” social media challenge.

The sheriff’s office explained what the challenge was in a news release.

“This challenge encourages participants, typically teenagers, to video themselves approach pedestrians and shoot them with water-filled beads from high powered water bead guns and to post the results on TikTok,” part of the news release reads. “Orbeez is a name brand of these water beads but there are numerous manufacturers. This challenge has resulted in serious injuries to victims and those responsible facing Felony level charges.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office adds they have seen an increase in reports they believe are tied to this challenge in the Falcon area. The sheriff’s office wanted the public to know the following details:

• Water bead guns are toy guns that shoot water-filled beads in semi-auto or full-auto modes

• The beads are sometimes frozen before they’re used making them more destructive

• Velocity settings on some water bead guns can be adjusted to as high as 250 feet per second (similar to a bb gun designed to shoot steel bb rounds)

• Many of these water bead guns match the appearance of actual firearms; it’s impossible at a quick glance to tell the difference

• There have been numerous instances reported nationally of law enforcement officers who have been fired upon and struck by water beads after being confronted by teenagers brandishing these water bead guns

“As you can imagine, this social media challenge has the potential for unnecessary, serious injury to victims as well as avoidable catastrophe,” the release adds. “Worst case, the very realistic appearance of many of these guns creates a dynamic in which it could be only a matter of time until an armed citizen or law enforcement officer uses potentially justified deadly force against a prankster engaged in this Orbeez challenge who has what appears to be a legitimate firearm.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks parents to monitor the activity of their children to help crackdown on this type of activity.

